Niine takes period talk to cricket grounds

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Niine has been breaking several barriers since its launch. This nimble, home-grown brand was the first to say "Let's talk periods", coming out openly and addressing the topic of menstruation to both men and women.

It was the first to move away from mother-daughter campaigns and enroll a brother in a #Surakshabandhan TVC, and later enrolled Manav Goyal, an established television actor for its father-daughter TVC.

It isn't surprising it to see, a yet another first from Niine, in breaking borders and going international with its #LetsTalkPeriods message and campaign on West Indies cricket grounds.

"Menstruation or period talk cannot be restricted to women alone, if we want to break stigma around this normal and healthy biological process. Unless we embrace it as something very normal and obvious, in every aspect and facet of our life- taboos and barriers, or shame and embarrassment are bound to remain. Making Niine visible during cricket was a conscious choice and step in this direction", said Amar Tulsiyan, founder of Shudh Plus Hygiene Products, producer of Niine Sanitary Napkins.

Niine's approach has always been that of social marketing. Its three year Niine movement addresses the country's need for awareness and adoption of safe menstrual hygiene practices.

Niine has also driven several menstrual hygiene awareness campaigns on radio, with its slogan of "Humari Suraksha, Humara Adhikar". It was the first-ever brand to support a menstrual hygiene and awareness run, pan India in 526 cities- a never before event where men and women of all ages ran together.

The event was flagged off by actor Akshay Kumar and supported by Junior Chambers International and Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of India, in addition to NCC and several other NGOs.

Niine has also been in the news recently for its work with Punjab Education Board, and for driving focus on installation of vending machines and incinerators in schools and colleges across several states.

"We at Niine believe in bringing positive social changes and will continue to make efforts to break the social stigma on menstruation hygiene and empower our girls and women. #LetsTalkPeriods", said Sharat Khemka, Co-Founder Shudh Plus Hygiene Products.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

