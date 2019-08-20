NIIT and automation anywhere collaborate to launch Robotic Process Automation Workshops

New Delhi [India] August 20(ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, is collaborating with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), to deliver comprehensive RPA workshops to developers, students and IT professionals across India.

A three-day workshop, Mastering Bots: Design and Build an Advanced Digital Workforce is designed to help participants learn how to create and automate software bots, apply RPA in real-world scenarios and understand the importance of RPA in the broader technology landscape. It will also familiarize attendees with Automation Anywhere's RPA platform.

A one-day workshop, introduction to Bots has also been launched, offering an overview on software bots, and a program focused on advanced RPA is planned for the coming months.

According to a report by Grand View Research, Inc, the global RPA market is expected to reach $3.97 billion by 2025, growing at more than 30 per cent CAGR. RPA has become central to digital transformation initiatives of organizations across multiple industries to increase productivity and lower operating costs. RPA automates error-prone, high-volume administrative work, in addition to offering other benefits like improving internal processes and business response times.

"The domain of RPA is growing rapidly and has become central to digital transformation initiatives of organizations across industries. We are glad to join hands with Automation Anywhere, to encourage learners to seize the career opportunity, as well as enterprises to solve their learning and development needs", said Bimaljeet Singh, President, Skills and Careers Business (India), NIIT Ltd.

"NIIT workshops are now providing attendees a concentrated program on RPA training which will address the need for these high demand skills," said Arvind Thothadri, Vice President, Global Training and Certification at Automation Anywhere.

"Workshop attendees will now have the advantages of RPA training that could help open more career opportunities for them, and at the same time, give human workers more time to focus on innovation", he concluded.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

