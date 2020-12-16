NIIT and Unilever extend their partnership with a 3-year contract extension

Atlanta (Georgia) [United States]/New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has extended its partnership for a further three years with Unilever, the leading global fast-moving consumer goods company.

NIIT began its relationship Unilever in 2017 and will continue to provide a full range of managed learning services, covering learning administration, event management, vendor management, content design and development and technology services, to support Unilever's learning and business imperatives across its global sites and offices.



Unilever (LON: ULVR) is one of the world's largest fast-moving consumer goods companies, with over 155,000 employees and sales of EUR52 billion in 2019, selling over 400 brands in 190 countries.

"We truly value our partnership with Unilever and are very excited that our partnership has been extended for another three years. We continue to remain committed to providing increased value and innovation to Unilever over the coming years," said Sailesh Lalla, Executive Vice President, Business Development at NIIT's Corporate Learning Group.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

