NIIT announces 28th Bhavishya Jyoti Scholarship for Graduates and Under Graduates

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:39 IST

New Delhi [India] August 14(ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, announced its annual flagship Bhavishya Jyoti Scholarship (BJS) for Future Ready Talent programmes.
NIIT is offering Future Ready talent programmes, to empower aspiring professionals with new age career possibilities and provide them with an opportunity to develop and grow in the field of their choice.
On offer are courses in, Information technology, Digital marketing, Banking and Finance, Data analytics, Full Stack Product Engineering, Banking and Finance and Accounting and Business Analytics, to skill today's youth for the jobs of the future. Based on the student's performance in an aptitude test, NIIT will be offering scholarships across the country this year.
In addition to students who have completed their Class XII or equivalent, graduates/or those currently pursuing graduation and post-graduation Programmes are also eligible for NIIT Bhavishya Jyoti Scholarship. The Scholarship will be awarded basis the Class XII scores of the students and can be availed across all NIIT Education Centres across the country.
Bhavishya Jyoti Scholarship will reward merit scholarships of up to Rs 30,000 and will continue till 30th September 2019.
For over 27 years, these scholarships have offered meaningful opportunities to students, to prove their aptitude in the field of IT and other futuristic careers across verticals.
"We at NIIT are focused towards providing aspiring professionals with an opportunity to develop and grow in the field of their choice. The Bhavishya Jyoti Scholarship is an integral part of NIIT's commitment to encourage meritorious students of the country to build a successful career in new age industry aligned programs", said Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Career Business, NIIT Ltd.
Bhavishya Jyoti is one of India's most recognized and trusted scholarship Programmes with 27 years of market presence that has benefitted over 5.2 lakh students since its inception. It is a unique initiative by NIIT to recognize, empower and attract students in NIIT ecosystem and reward students desirous of building successful careers in diverse industries. The Scholarship was launched by NIIT in 1991, to enable financially challenged meritorious students to pursue careers in IT and other new-age Programmes.
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:39 IST

iocl