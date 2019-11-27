NIIT
NIIT

NIIT announces 'FutureFest' - a nationwide initiative to empower college students for jobs of the future

ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, announced 'FutureFest', an initiative to encourage college students to enhance their knowledge on new-age skills through future-ready programs, together with their regular studies and academic curriculum.
NIIT will organize career fests nationally across 50 colleges in India wherein experts will reach out to 25,000 students, educating them about the importance of future-ready careers.

During the college fests, NIIT will organize career counseling, expert talks, music concerts, and a few fun activities across the campus to help students get a peek into the careers of the future.

"Having received positive feedback from aspiring professionals and industry on our 'Future Ready Talent' initiative, we are now extending it to colleges across India. Through this initiative, we aim to expose graduating students and aspiring professionals to new possibilities and help them build successful careers. For it is important for students to realise that to be successful in today's fast-paced economy, they require the right set of skills along with their degree," said Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Career Business, NIIT Ltd.

According to the Future of Jobs Report (World Economic Forum), jobs in digital technology will grow from 17 percent in 2018 to 33 percent in 2022.
Estimates have indicated that 75 million jobs may be displaced by a shift in the division of labour between humans and machines, while 133 million new roles may emerge that are more adapted to this model. This demonstrates a huge requirement of skilled employees for futuristic industry 4.0 job roles.

Towards this, NIIT offers new-age programs in digital marketing and branding, data analytics, full-stack software engineering, banking and finance, and accounting and business analytics.

NIIT's 'Future Ready Talent' is a recent initiative where seminars were held nationally across 26 centres in India, along with Industry deliberations and conferences.
Successful leaders from diverse fields shared their experiences with the students, educating them about the importance of new-age future-ready careers, as also deliberating what it will take for aspiring professionals to be Future Ready.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

