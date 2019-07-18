NIIT bags ASSOCHAM Education Excellence Awards 2019

New Delhi [India] July 18(ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, has bagged the ASSOCHAM Education Excellence Awards 2019 as the 'Best Innovative Brand' in the Education sector.

NIIT has received the award for company's continuous effort to offer new-age Career Programs to address the changing workforce requirements. The award was received by Shakera Roy, General Manager, Skills and Careers Group, NIIT Ltd at a recent ceremony organized at Hotel Hyatt Regency, Kolkata.

Over the last 38 years, NIIT has contributed extensively to the IT sector by impacting over 35 million learners in IT and other disciplines. During the previous year, NIIT introduced first-of-its-kind strategic initiative - Talent Pipeline as a Service (TPaaS), to ensure reliable availability of specifically skilled talent to global organizations to match the pace of expansion in today's fast changing, uncertain business environment.

The company has also announced the launch of series of aspirational Career Programs guided by the choices of the industry to address the changing workforce needs of today's youth to make them future ready professionals.

Further, NIIT has incubated, StackRoute, as a digital transformation partner for corporate to build multi-skilled full stack developers at scale. StackRoute works with multiple tier 1 IT services companies, product engineering companies and GICs.

"NIIT has always been focused towards providing Industry-ready learning solutions that allow students, working professionals to seize the best career opportunity, as well as enterprises to solve their learning & development needs. This award is recognition of our efforts and will further encourage us to constantly innovate, to bridge the skill gap", said Bimaljeet Singh, President, Skills and Careers Business (India), NIIT Ltd.

"NIIT has been playing a pioneering role in shaping the education and training sector through its innovative learning solutions. This award is an acknowledgment of NIIT's commitment towards creating industry ready talent for the future", said Perminder Jeet Kaur, Director, ASSOCHAM.

ASSOCHAM as an apex chamber of the nation has been regularly engaging itself with the policy makers, education bodies, social organizations, and international agencies, Institutes of Excellence to bring the desired reforms in the education sector for building an eco-system of sustainability both socially and economically.

The apex chamber has undertaken many initiatives to bring reforms in education especially in the country's need to improve quality from early year on, the gross enrolment ratio in higher education, employability and skill development.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

