NIIT develops actionable roadmaps and toolkits to help learning and development organizations minimize COVID-19 impact

Atlanta (USA)/New Delhi [India] March 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The COVID-19 pandemic is an ongoing global crisis. NIIT Limited is first and foremost concerned for the victims of the disease, their families, and anyone else who is being adversely affected by this tragic outbreak.

As the situation continues to evolve, businesses around the world find themselves in uncharted territory as they scramble to manage through the crisis. This includes learning and development organizations that will have to make major changes in their delivery approach almost overnight.

In response to this unprecedented pandemic, NIIT Limited and its subsidiary, Eagle Productivity Solutions Inc have developed a set of actionable roadmaps, toolkits and packaged services to help Learning and Development (L&D) organizations minimize the disruption caused due to the accelerating impact of the crisis.

These actionable plans and roadmaps have been designed to help L&D organizations take control and minimize disruption for the here and now and jumpstart digital transformation for a sustainable future.

These resources are available at http://info.niit.com/covid-19 and have been designed to help L&D organizations:

1. STABILIZE: minimize disruption for scheduled training events in the here and now due to the abrupt implementation of work from home protocols and "social distancing"

2. NORMALIZE: rebuild and regain control once the immediate situation is stable by getting a plan together to help organizations normalize training delivery operations for the coming months.

3. EVOLVE: Sustain a digital future with a more flexible, digital learning ecosystem that is both more efficient and effective than currently prevalent models.

"Many of our clients are worried about the mandatory training programs that are scheduled for the next few weeks. Many others are already in the midst of broader digital transformations and see this as an opportunity to accelerate the journey. NIIT's learning professionals stand ready to help L&D organizations navigate the crisis. Initially, we'll ensure that their short-term needs are covered to minimize disruption. Then, we'll help organizations build a roadmap to sustainable digital transformation," said Sapnesh Lalla, CEO, NIIT Limited.

Visit http://info.niit.com/covid-19 for more information.

NIIT's goal is to minimize any disruptions to scheduled work, training and deliverables to meet customer requirements, while ensuring the health and safety of its employees.

To facilitate this, NIIT Limited has already enabled a work from home protocol for its employees. The company has also invoked business continuity management protocols for all customers and will continue to monitor the evolving pandemic situation and take necessary steps to ensure minimal disruption of scheduled customer deliverables.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

