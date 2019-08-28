NIIT earns 37 Brandon Hall Awards jointly with customers

New Delhi [India] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has earned 37 coveted Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence awards jointly with customers.

The company was named a top winner for 2019. The Brandon Hall Group Excellence awards are awarded for excellence in corporate initiatives, learning, talent management, sales performance, leadership development, talent acquisition and workforce management.

NIIT earned 37 awards in various categories jointly with customers for 2019:

* Gold award for best use of blended learning jointly with GE Power for GE O&M maintenance training program

* Gold award for Best use of games and simulations for learning jointly with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for HMH Science Dimensions AR

* Gold award for best advance in custom content jointly with IQVIA for Ethical Research

* Gold award for best use of blended learning jointly with IQVIA for Oncology Training Program for CRAs

* Gold award for Best Advance in creating a learning strategy jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Gold award for Best Advance in creating an extended enterprise learning program jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Gold award for Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Gold award for Best Results of a learning program jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Gold award for best unique or innovative learning and development program jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Gold award for Best Use of mobile learning jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Gold award for best program for sales training and performance jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Gold award for best sales onboarding program jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Gold award for best sales training program for the extended enterprise jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Gold award for best use of games and simulations for learning gold jointly with Rio Tinto for Rio Tinto Rails

* Two Silver awards for best advance in custom content jointly with ABB for fair process and prospect generation by Field Service Engineers

* Silver award for best advance in creating a learning strategy jointly with GE Power for GE Power's Entry Level Training Program for Field Engineers: Basic Engineering Technology

* Silver award for Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy jointly with IQVIA for CRA Graduate Program

* Silver award for best advance in custom content jointly with IQVIA for getting started on a study

* Silver award for best learning program supporting a change transformation business strategy jointly with IQVIA for eTMF transformation training program

* Silver award for best unique or innovative sales training program jointly with MetLife for MetLife Distribution Academy

* Silver award for Best Advance in custom content jointly with Royal Dutch Shell for Emergency Response-Legal

* Silver award for Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Development Program jointly with Royal Dutch Shell for Integrity: Deciding the Future

* Bronze award for best learning program supporting a change transformation business strategy jointly with Bank of America for Risk Boot Camp

* Four Bronze awards for best advance in custom content jointly with Equinor for US Induction, Evaluation Awareness, Stop Work Authority and Operating Administrator Account: Fundamentals

* Bronze award for best use of blended learning jointly with Equinor for Family Liaison Officer Program

* Two bronze awards for best use of games and simulations for learning jointly with FM Global for Virtual Boiler Simulation and Virtual Battery Room Inspection

* Bronze award for best use of virtual worlds for learning jointly with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for HMH Science Dimensions AR

* Bronze award for best use of video for learning jointly with IQVIA for Working as a CRA

* Bronze award for best unique or innovative learning and development program jointly with Rio Tinto for Rio Tinto Rails

* Bronze award for best advance in custom content jointly with Royal Dutch Shell for Land Access

* Bronze award for best use of games and simulations for learning jointly with Royal Dutch Shell for Food Safety Game

* Bronze award for best use of mobile learning jointly with Royal Dutch Shell for Spot the Hazard

"This is the 25th edition of the HCM Excellence Awards and each year we are impressed by the range of innovations," said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group CEO.

"The corporate environment has drastically changed, and human capital executives responded in really meaningful ways," he added.

The award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Awards winners will be honoured at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 4-6, 2020, at the Hilton in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"We are extremely proud to be named a top winner by earning 37 Brandon Hall Excellence awards jointly with our customers. These prestigious awards are a testament to excellence in learning and talent development. We are honored to earn the trust of our customers through innovative approaches and transformative business results," said DJ Chadha, EVP and Global Head, LDO, Content Design and Development at NIIT's Corporate Learning Group.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

