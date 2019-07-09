RJ Naved addressing youth at NIIT Centre Delhi
RJ Naved addressing youth at NIIT Centre Delhi

NIIT launches 'Future Ready Talent' - an Initiative to skill the youth for the jobs of the future

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 18:11 IST

New Delhi [India] July 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, announced 'Future Ready Talent' an initiative to encourage youth to enhance their knowledge through future ready programs, together with their regular academic curriculum.
As part of the initiative, Naved Khan, a popular RJ cum influencer recently addressed the youth at NIIT centre Delhi, about the science of Digital/ Influencer Marketing.
"The digital space is ever-changing and is important even for a radio channel and an RJ to build connect with listeners. Digital Marketing and Technology today is a great career option. It is important for youth to equip themselves with the right career tools for becoming successful digital marketing professionals. NIIT through this initiative is providing them an opportunity in new-age future-ready careers", said RJ Naved.
He also shared the hardships and obstacles he faced while becoming a Radio Jockey and a digital influencer to inspire and motivate students.
In addition to this, NIIT will also conduct seminars in their Janakpuri center on 12th July 2019 and Gurugram centre on 17th July 2019. Anu Meena, popular TEDx speaker and founder of Agrowave will talk about the importance of skilling up for entrepreneurial journey at NIIT Janakpuri and Nitibha Kaul an ex-Google employee and a lifestyle influencer will talk about her experiences with Google India and the relevance of IT skills for a career in digital advertising industry at NIIT Gurugram center.
NIIT will conduct seminars nationally across 26 centres in India, in the month of July, wherein successful leaders from diverse fields will share their experiences with the youth, building awareness about the importance of new-age future ready careers.
"There are multiple career options available in today's digital economy, but the aspiring professional is often confused due to non-availability of proper information and right guidance. Through this initiative, we aim to build awareness about new career possibilities and provide them with an opportunity to develop and grow in the field of their choice through our new-age career programs", said Kshitij Jain, Vice President, Career Education Business, NIIT Ltd.
According to the Future of Jobs Report (World Economic Forum), jobs in digital technology will grow from 17 per cent in 2018 to 33 per cent in 2022. Estimates have indicated that 75 million jobs may be displaced by a shift in the division of labour between humans and machines, while 133 million new roles may emerge that are more adapted to this model. This demonstrates a huge requirement of skilled employees for futuristic industry 4.0 job roles.
Towards this, NIIT offers new age programs in Digital Marketing and Branding, Data Analytics and Predictive Modelling, Full Stack Product Engineering, Banking and Finance and Accounting and Business Analytics.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

