NIIT recognised as "Vocational & Skill Development Training Institute" at Franchise Awards 2019

New Delhi [India] Oct 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, has won the award under the education category for 'Vocational & Skill Development Training Institute' at the 17th Franchise Awards 2019.

The award was received by Kshitij Jain, Vice President, Skills and Careers Business (India), NIIT Ltd at a recent ceremony organized in New Delhi.

"We are delighted to receive this award that reiterates our commitment to create high impact learning and talent development programs for millions of individual and corporate learners. NIIT will continue to play a pioneering role in the talent development space", said Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business (India), NIIT Ltd.

Established in 1981, NIIT has today grown to be a global leader in skills and talent development providing career-related learning solutions to Individuals, Enterprises, and Institutions in diverse areas including Digital Transformation, Data Analytics, Software Development, and many other new-age career streams.

Recently NIIT announced the Future Ready Talent initiative to encourage aspiring professionals to enhance their knowledge through future-ready programs, together with their regular academic curriculum.

NIIT is also spearheading and enabling digital transformation globally through its incubated venture StackRoute. Stackroute is a digital transformation partner for corporates to build multi-skilled full stack developers at scale.

Franchise Awards 2019 are India's Topmost Honour in Franchising. Returning in its 17th consecutive year, Franchise Awards 2019 highlights those remarkable organizations that have, demonstrated that franchising success is more than the sum of its parts.

The Franchise Awards put standards, ethics and best practice at the top of their agenda. Through positive recognition of those that lead the way, the franchise awards are seen as the industry's top accolade.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

