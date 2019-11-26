Dr Karan Singh was conferred the title of 'Doctor Honoris Causa' at NIIT Univeristy by Dr K Kasturiranganthe incoming Chairperson of NU and former Chairperson ISRO
NIIT University deliberates on "Science & Religion: Is There a Conflict?" at the 11th annual lecture

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:53 IST

Neemrana (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU) hosted the 11th annual lecture by Dr Karan Singh, Chairperson NIIT University and former member of parliament.
Dr Singh spoke on 'Science and Religion: Is There a Conflict?' at the annual event held at NU campus in Neemrana here on November 23, 2019.
Dr Karan Singh congratulated the founders and the team on the successful completion of 10 years of excellence in education. He talked about leveraging the interdependence of science and religion to help individuals realise their full potential.
During the occasion, Padma Vibhushan recipient Dr Karan Singh was conferred the title of 'Doctor Honoris Causa'. The honour was bestowed by the incoming chairperson of NU, Dr K Kasturirangan, Padma Vibhushan recipient, who had steered the Indian space programme gloriously as Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
He chaired the MHRD Committee to draft the National Education Policy and submitted it to the Union HRD Minister in May 2019.
"We are grateful to Dr Karan Singh for guiding NU in its formative years as the founding chairperson. His view that NU gives a glimpse of what future educational institutions can be, has inspired us over these last 10 years," said Rajendra S Pawar, Founder, NIIT University and Chairman, NIIT Limited.
"We are delighted to welcome prominent scientist Dr K Kasturirangan as the next Chairperson of NU. His exemplary background and diverse experience will enable us to inject a fresh perspective and further strengthen the core values of NU," he added.
"NU is a role model for vibrant industry-academia interaction. Conceptualised as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the four core principles that make learning industry-linked, technology-based, research-driven and seamless," said Dr K Kasturirangan.
"NU is well poised for meeting with the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach," Kasturirangan added.
"We have been focused towards the holistic development of students, enabling them to succeed in the new age roles. Over the years NU has established a new model of higher education that fosters critical thinking, innovation, and a research mindset," said Prof VS Rao President NU.
With 598 industry partners, NU is dedicated towards forging strong industry linkages as one of its core principles. This ensures that the University is connected with the best organisations and institutions.
The Centre for Industry Collaboration (CIC) assists students in their endeavours to enrich their education, careers, and lives and make lifelong contributions to society.
Recently the ninth convocation of NIIT University was hosted at the Neemrana campus. Prof K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India, was the chief guest on the occasion. Over 380 NU students were awarded degrees in various disciplines.
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:39 IST

