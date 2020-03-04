NIIT University recognised as 'University of the Year - North' at Indian Education Congress and Awards 2020

Neemrana (Rajasthan) [India] March 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University has been recognised as 'University of the Year (North)', at the Tenth Annual Indian Education Congress & Awards 2020.

The award was received by Prateek Chatterjee, Sr Vice President, NIIT Ltd, and Ratnaraja Singh, Regional Director, Centre for Industry collaboration, NIIT University at a recent ceremony in Bengaluru.

Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the four core principles that make learning industry-linked, technology-based, research-driven and seamless.

NU is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach.

"We are delighted to be recognised as the 'University of the Year' (North)'. Over the years NU has established a new model of higher education that fosters critical thinking, innovation, and a research mindset. This award further endorses our commitment to deliver the best in education that helps our students carve successful careers", said Prof VS Rao President NU.

With 598 industry partners, NU is dedicated to forging strong industry linkages as one of its core principles. This ensures that the University is connected with the best organizations and institutions.

The Centre for Industry Collaboration (CIC) assists students in their endeavours to enrich their education, careers, and lives and make lifelong contributions to society.

The Indian Education Congress & Awards is counted among the most prestigious awards that recognize excellence in the education sector. On the foundation of the overwhelming response received from the previous nine editions, which had over 5500 plus nominations, 2500 plus delegates, and 600 plus thought leaders, this initiative aims towards building the platform as the largest industry event designed at empowering the entire Indian education fraternity.

