NIIT University welcomes launch of NEAT portal by MHRD to encourage EdTech startups

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU) is excited to be a part of MHRD's pioneering initiative NEAT (National Education Alliance for Technology) to encourage EdTech start-up culture amongst students in the country.

The university looks forward to working with AICTE to implement MHRD's vision of harnessing technology for better learning outcomes.

The initial selection of the EdTech companies for the NEAT initiative, was done in a very innovative way by crowd-sourcing suggestions from faculty members and students across the country.

To encourage the scheme of MHRD, so that more faculty members and students come forward in the forthcoming selection of EdTech companies, NU will institute five awards of Rs 50,000 each for faculty members and ten awards for students of Rs 10,000 each. The awards will be determined through a rigorous process and will be announced at an appropriate time.

Being the University of the Future with an emphasis on Innovation and Entrepreneurship with a deep interest in Education Technology, NU has been laying emphasis on the usage of technologies right from inception in all areas of the University including academic operations, assessments and examinations, and administration.

