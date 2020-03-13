Nimba Nature Cure introduces Raga therapy for wholesome wellness

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] March 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): The millennials today are consumed, if not obsessed, with a dangling pair of earphones around their necks. Music helps them feel better, lighter, and happier, and sometimes, it's a convenient way of exercising autonomy and notifying the world to not disturb them.

However, music has a lot more to do than to avoid interactions with people. Using music as an effective medium to cure and prevent diseases, Nimba Nature Cure is the only wellness and naturopathy centre in western India that offers Raga therapy.

It is widely known that music has the power to evoke strong emotions and buried memories, but not a lot is known about its ability to improve the physiological and psychological health of a person.

The healing power of music

Ragas are capable of activating the seven energy chakras in the body, and stimulating and nourishing them in the right proportion. We have heard various stories of Tansen, who, with his melodies could light a lamp automatically or could mould the season and make it rain; such is the power of music.

Acknowledging the impact of music on the body and mind, Raga therapies balance the energy supply in the body and ensures the optimum health of the person.

Nimba, using Raga therapy, intensifies the positive emotions of a person and helps maintain a good mood and health. In order to evoke certain feelings in the listener, Raga therapy follows a sequence of selected notes (also known as swaras), and communicates with particular melodies. Used along with the ancient science of Vedic healing and Ayurveda, Raga therapy addresses major lifestyle disorders and diseases, such as asthma, diabetes, knee problems, stress, arthritis, and other similar problems.

"Raga therapy is one of the best ways to attune nature in our busy schedules and improve our overall well-being. Nature is the real source of pleasure, and it can help you heal with the purity of music", said Dr Suchetra, the well-known Raga therapist at Nimba.

Address lifestyle disorders with music

With a wide range of themes, Nimba offers specific music for common problems such as hypertension, anger, stomach disorders, and more. Because these problems are common, the gravity of these problems are often ignored, and one fails to understand the degree to which they affect them.

It is believed that when emotions are communicated via melodies, the music carries healing powers. Raga therapy is a customized remedy, and hence the types of music and sessions are based on the patient's individual needs.

Composing music by borrowing the sounds of nature, Raga therapy consists of music created with birds chirping, flowing streams, rain downpour and more. These sounds are extremely soothing, and help balance the body, mind and spirit of a person.

Apart from Raga therapy, Nimba offers naturopathic treatments for different kinds of ailments, be it respiratory, gastrointestinal, musculo skeleton or endocrine problems.

Nimba Nature Cure is one of the largest wellness and naturopathy centres in India which can benefit one from distinctive synergisms between modern science, traditional practices and ancient wisdom.

With the help of Ayurveda, naturopathy, yoga and meditation, physiotherapies, and special therapies, Nimba addresses the imbalances in the body.

