Nippon Express to acquire 22 pc stake in Future Supply Chain Solutions

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:09 IST

Strides Pharma board approves additional investment up to $40 million

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Strides Pharma Science said on Friday that its board of directors has approved an additional investment of up to 40 million dollars (about Rs 290 crore) over the next two years for a controlling stake in its associate company Stelis Biopharma.