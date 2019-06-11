Nippon Paint India and HMSI come together for aftermarket paint services

New Delhi [India] June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nippon Paint, Asia's No 1 paint brand in terms of revenues, has inked a partnership with the world's largest 2 wheeler manufacturer's Indian subsidiary Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) to be their authorized after-market paints and ancillary products supplier in India.

Under the pact, Nippon Paint India has launched a new range of colours for Honda's aftermarket services. The Co-branded product called 'Atom' for recommended shades along with a full range of Nippon Paint branded ancillary products ranging from clear coats to primers to waxes will be available across Honda's strong authorized service outlets Pan-India, covering every part of the country.

"We are delighted to partner with world's largest two wheeler maker for a first-of-its-kind alliance in this space. This is a pioneering effort to deliver best in class after-market services to Honda customers. Along with the recommended range of colours, Nippon Paint will also supply best in quality ancillary products that are critical for the repair process to HMSI dealers. Nippon will provide full technical support to dealers so they can best leverage these high-quality products from us. Not just that, we will also provide technical know-how to the key paint technicians of HMSI dealers across the country", said Sharad Malhotra, President Automotive, Commercial and Wood Coatings, Nippon Paint (India).

Nippon Paint operates in India under three verticals and this alliance is another feather in the cap of the rapidly growing paint company in the automotive aftermarket field, where the company is bringing its latest Japanese technology and product innovations for its key customers.

Nippon Paint is already present in more than 1200 towns through its dealer network which are serviced by its growing number of fulfilment centers and a 200 member strong sales & technical team. It also operates 3 training centers and has a strong manufacturing base in India. India is also the center for R&D development and global colour development for the Japanese major.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

