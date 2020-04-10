NIPS Hotel Management College awarded the Black Swan for Best International Placement 2019-2020

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] April 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIPS Hotel Management has been built on a tradition of providing quality education and unparalleled placements for close to three decades now.

NIPS achieved a milestone and have recently been awarded the "Black Swan Award for Best International Placement", 2019-2020 at the 13th Edition of Asian Business & Social Investor Forum 2019-20 & 4th Edition- Asia's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2019-20.

The grand event was held at The Marriott Marquis Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand and the event was marked by the presence of eminent personalities from different walks of society diplomats, ambassadors from across the globe.

NIPS Hospitality Group has been proudly decorated with the industry's top honors. Maintaining the undisputed legacy of quality placement all across the continents over two decades, NIPS added a feather in its cap with this award.

NIPS Hotel Management is proud recipients of eastern India ranked No 1 College in Hotel management category consequently four years in a row. Year after years NIPS Hotel management consistently delivers quality culinary education.

The awards signify our dedication to hospitality and especially to culinary education, students, faculty, and the chefs community. The graduates of NIPS Hotel Management learn to become important members of the global hospitality industry.

Their qualifications enable them to travel the world and share with others, their passion for leadership and creativity. The high and quality placement statistics of NIPS enables the students to intern with the icons and enable them to either work abroad or settle as a permanent resident in countries like USA, England, France, Canada, Germany, South Africa, China, Thailand, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Russia and so on.

Most of them are associated with renowned multinational brands like JW Marriott, Hilton, Taj, Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, Hyatt, Westin, Sheraton, WelcomeGroup, Leela Group, Qatar Airlines, Indigo, Spice Jet, Emirates, Royal Caribbean Cruises, American Cruise, Sodexo and so on.

Right from the first batch of students, who graduated in 1996, the noteworthy designations of NIPS alumni in all countries have brought laurels for NIPS.

They are now well established as general managers, executive chefs, food & beverage executives, front office executives, executive housekeepers, wine experts, mixologists, cruise managers, guest relation executives, and so on.

There has been a paradigm shift and Hotel and Hospitality education has evolved over the years and our alumni are not confined to a specific niche of the domain in this industry.

NIPS alumni are shining in cruise lines, airline catering & cabin service, food & confectionery production, multiplex, health & wellness, institutional & industrial catering, retail sector, event management, tour operators, travel agencies, government sectors like army, air force and navy, railways and other Govt and public sectors to name a few.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

