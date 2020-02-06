Nirma Group announces the acquisition of Emami Cement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited, India's leading building materials company and part of the Nirma Group, today announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Emami Group for the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of Emami Cement Limited (ECL) for an enterprise value of Rs 5500 crores.

The proposed transaction is subject to approval by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

ECL operates one integrated cement plant in Risdah, Chhattisgarh; and grinding units in Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha with a total installed capacity of 8.3 million tonnes per annum; and with mining leases in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

With the merger of the Nirmax business in Rajasthan and completion of this acquisition; Nuvoco will become one of the leading cement players in the country and specifically in the East.

This will bring its total cement capacity in Eastern, Northern and Western India to 23.5 million tonnes (which includes the ongoing capacity expansion project in its Jojobera plant) and over 60 ready-mix plants. The company has a substantial presence in slag cement in the East while reinforcing a strong portfolio of PPC and OPC products.

The combined operations will span three facilities in Chhattisgarh, two each in Rajasthan and West Bengal, and one each in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Haryana.

Nuvoco's cement sales will spread across 12 states: Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, NCR region, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

"This acquisition is a momentous and transformational step in Nuvoco's journey to becoming a major building materials company in India delivering superior performance. Emami Cement will enable us to take our Cement business to the next level and continue to serve our customers with innovative and high-quality products that they trust," said Hiren Patel, Chairman - Nuvoco.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

