Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviews progress on LIC IPO
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviews progress on LIC IPO

Nirmala Sitharaman reviews progress on IPO of LIC

ANI | Updated: Jan 07, 2022 19:29 IST


New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday reviewed the progress on proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India.

Finance Ministry said in a tweet that the Finance Minister "reviewed progress of the LIC IPO in New Delhi today" in presence of Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Secretary, Department of Financial Services and senior officials of Life Insurance Corporation of India. Senior officials of finance ministry were also present.
The meeting was conducted through virtual mode. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl