Miss Teen India 2019 winners with Amarlal and Hemlatha Nichani
Nisha Kumari Singh crowned Miss Teen India 2019

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 13:13 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nisha Kumari Singh from Bengaluru was crowned Miss Teen India 2019 by Hemalatha A Nichani and Olympian Swimmer and Arjuna Awardee Rehan Poncha.
The grand finale of the contest was held at Mumbai's largest shopping and entertainment destination Phoenix Marketcity Kurla.
With participants between 16 and 19 years of age, the nationwide contest offered experiences for young women to enhance their inherent grace through personality and confidence development with a focus on communication skills, style, fine etiquette, and manners.
The event was organized by Amarlal G Nichani and made even more successful by the able guidance of an elite panel of judges that included Sameer Malaye, MAC Cosmetics, Srishti Vyakaranam - Miss India Asia Pacific, Lakshya Sharma - Mr. India Style Icon and Radio City RJ Archana Pania.
With five coveted titles granted to girls who exhibited unexcelled beauty, high moral and ethical standards and spoke intelligently about various issues concerning the humanity and society Anaaya Dalal of Bengaluru won the title of Miss Teen Futuristic, Siri TR from Bengaluru won Miss Teen Rebel and Soumya Sharma of Delhi won Miss Teen Sporty while Mrunmayee Bhate won Miss Teen Indie.
"The goal of Miss Teen India is to provide avenues for young women to develop their confidence and style. We believe these competitions give a head start to young women aspiring to be in industries such as fashion, movies, TV and media, airlines and hospitality," said Nichani, Founder of Miss Teen India.
The event was supported by a number of partners. Mac Cosmetics & Looks salon came on as Beauty and Styling partners, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla came on as venue partners, and the event partners were Radio City, Pizza Hut and Explara.
Clothes were by Manishii and Alamode and jewellery by Curio Cottage.
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:39 IST

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:57 IST

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:46 IST

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:17 IST

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:09 IST

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:55 IST

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:53 IST

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:29 IST

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:19 IST

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 15:41 IST

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 14:47 IST

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 14:30 IST

