Nissan appoints new managing director in India amid challenging times

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Auto major Nissan on Thursday announced the appointment of Rakesh Srivastava as the new Managing Director for India operations.

He will report to Sinan Ozkok who is the President of Nissan Motor India.

Srivastava joins Nissan from the JSW Group where he worked as Director in charge of electric vehicle development. Before that, he held senior management positions at Hyundai Motor India and Maruti Suzuki.

"I am excited by the opportunity to build and strengthen Nissan operations for our customers, partners and employees in India," Srivastava said.

"Nissan is an iconic global brand and its leadership in technology and innovation will be a key driver and differentiator towards delivering value and aspiration to our customers in this competitive market," he said in a statement. (ANI)

