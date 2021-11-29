Nissan wants electrified vehicles to account for 50pc of gobal model range by 2030

Tokyo [Japan], November 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Japanese car manufacturer Nissan unveiled its Ambition 2030 plan on Monday with which it intends to invest heavily in making electric and hybrid vehicles half of its global variety by introducing 23 new car models.



"Based on customer demands for a diverse range of exciting vehicles, Nissan will introduce 23 new electrified models [EV], including 15 new EVs by fiscal year 2030, aiming for an electrification mix of more than 50% globally across the Nissan and INFINITI brands," Nissan said in a statement.

The company is planning to build its long-term strategy, Ambition 2030, around the concept of electrification, with the intention of investing 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) within five years to accelerate electrification of its line-up as well as level of technology innovation. (ANI/Sputnik)

