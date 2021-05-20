Nitesh Devpal expresses delight over MJ5 & Dixant Shaurya's song Bawaal getting 14 million+ hits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI/PNN): MJ5 is an emerging name in the music industry and one can see it coming with the Music video Bawaal. Needless to say the moment the song went online, it became an instant hit.

Bawaal managed to gain 14 million plus hits the moment it was released; soon it will cross more whopping figures and come up with a record number for the newly released track. It is their first debut solo and official music video. MJ5 came up with its maiden project after working as a dance crew for many years.

As the song turned out to be a big hit, the executive producer Nitesh Devpal applauded the efforts of MJ5 artists for the success. He is pleased with the way the song has gone viral and was able to reap more than 14M plus hits on YouTube. From choosing the right locations in the Maldives to the performances of the band members like Kartik, Rohit, Dennis, Himanshu and Vishnu, he said they set it to spread happiness and fun vibes in the tough time, which comes from the MJ5ers.



MJ5's wish to give India their first boyband and R.Nitish touch to it defines, how passionate they are to spread India and their music throughout the world. He also applauded the song for catchy lyrics that stays in with the audience and how no one can stop humming to the hook line "Na na na na na na".

The song has music by Dixant and R.Nitish, while the lyrics are also jotted by them. The Concept idea was by Nitish for Bawaal. The vocals are recorded at the @MuzikFactory, while the music supervision is carried out by Nitish R Kumar. The location of the song is Kihaa Maldives Island Resort, which gives cooling vibes for the audience. The digital partner is One Digital Entertainment, while the PR Partner Jashoda Madhavji DNH Media. So, are you ready to catch this picturesque song - Bawaal.

https://youtu.be/SGLVh57-HJs

