NMDC Ltd contributes Rs 150 crore to help in fight against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Navaratna public sector mining company NMDC Ltd said on Monday it will contribute Rs 150 crore to the PM CARES Fund to help in the fight against COVID-19.

It is the biggest support yet offered by any public sector enterprise for the initiative, it said in a statement.

NMDC has already rolled out various preventive measures at the headquarters, manufacturing plants and offices to protect its employees and their families against the spread of COVID-19.

The company with operations in remote parts of India has also implemented steps in villages and hamlets adjacent to its facilities and townships.

"Novel coronavirus is one of the biggest challenges that our country has faced and has been unprecedented in its severity," said Chairman and Managing Director N Baijendra Kumar.

"We at NMDC have always been at the forefront in times of need for the country. But the biggest need is at this time is to be united and strengthen the government's hands."

NMDC Ltd is the single largest producer of iron ore in India. It owns and operates highly mechanised iron ore mines in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. NMDC is considered to be one of the top low-cost producers of iron ore in the world. It also operates the only mechanised diamond mine at Panna in Madhya Pradesh.

The company is now diversifying into steel making and has undertaken several capital-intensive projects to modernise and increase capacities to retain its domestic leadership and also forayed overseas successfully. (ANI)

