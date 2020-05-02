NMIMS-NPAT 2020 goes online: The era of exam-from-home is here

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): NMIMS has been a thought leader in educational excellence by envisioning the future trends and implementing new-age learning methodology.

The University has been at the forefront of cutting-edge higher education, with industry focused programs and futuristic curriculum. In the wake of COVID-19, NMIMS has taken the required measures to move the NMIMS-NPAT exam online for the academic year 2020.

This is a major step forward in a positive direction which goes beyond online classrooms. Students can now appear in the exam from the safety of their homes, with Online Proctored (OP) test.

The deadline to submit application has been extended to May 10, 2020. The NMIMS-NPAT exam dates have also been postponed to May 19, 2020 and May 22, 2020 from May 9 and 10, previously.

A new era of digital examination:

Organizations around the world quickly switched to work-from-home and soon schools and colleges followed with temporarily closing or switching to online lesson. But it is now time to think beyond lessons and gear up to conduct exams online as well. As education must go on and adapt to the changing times. Not just in curriculum but in method and preparedness for such unprecedented times.

The era of Exam-from-Home has begun where aspirants will have an opportunity to simulate an online proctored (OP) test experience. This will commence through a mock test for which the University shall be communicating more information on policies and procedures, computer system, and other requirements.

