No additional spectrum required to maintain stability, quality of networks: COAI

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): An apex body of mobile operators said on Wednesday that there is no present need to request the government for additional spectrum.

Over the past few days, the industry in concern with actions coordinated with the Department of Telecommunications has seen a flattening of traffic demand on member networks, said the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Some of these actions relate to streaming services reducing their content from high definition to standard definition, local municipalities working with operators to bring sealed towers back online and some redistribution of traffic on the network.

"As a result, operators believe there is no present need to request for any additional spectrum," said COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews.

"Based on the present condition of member networks, we believe there is no such present need and operators remain confident the steps they have taken presently can maintain the relatability and quality of their networks and services," he said in a statement.



Reports say the move by digital video platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar, YouTube and others to switch content from high definition to standard definition has potentially freed up as much as 20 per cent of telecom network capacity.

The move comes amid an unprecedented surge in mobile internet consumption as people are staying at home due to coronavirus and consequent countrywide lockdown.

The spread of COVID-19 has meant increased work from home, remote education and entertainment, all of which is now either being transitioned to home broadband networks or mobile connections.

