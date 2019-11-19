No slowdown blues for blue-collar workers in Bengaluru: OLX People

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): As white-collar professionals witness nation-wide job losses amidst a grave economic slowdown in India, hiring among blue-collar workers continues to rise, according to OLX People, an end to end recruitment marketplace in India.

The company brought together ten of its clients in Bengaluru like Amazon Pay, PhonePe, Domino's, Hathway and Zomato among others that saw a turnaround of over 500 candidates, a jump of 450 per cent from another job fair conducted by IKYA earlier.

Out of these, over 230 candidates were offered full-time jobs within a day's time at the job fair.

While 50 per cent of the prospects were offered a job within a period of 24 hours, more than half of the companies filled in all their vacancies. Two companies, Lala Move and Amazon Pay, completely fulfilled their vacancies, hiring a net 125 workers.

"The ratio of blue-collar to white-collar employees in India is a shocking 78:22, making the market for these jobs quite vast. We plan to tap this potential and replicate our Bengaluru initiative in other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai where we will help both employees and companies to meet at a common ground for mutual benefit," said Dinesh Goel, Founder of OLX People.

"Our offline initiative is a powerful collaboration tool that will drive the growth of jobs in the blue-collar segment. We are thrilled to have conducted a successful first leg of the initiative and are excited to have more companies on board as we go to our next destination," he added.

According to a recent report by BetterPlace, a platform for blue-collar workers, Bengaluru is the largest job creator with close to 2,35,000 blue-collar jobs in the country, followed by Delhi at 2,25,000 jobs approximately.

The report also said that out of more than 21 lakh blue-collar jobs across select verticals in 2019-20, the gig economy accounted for over 14 lakh jobs.

This article is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

