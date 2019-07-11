Noble House Expert Connect
Noble House, an on-demand HR consulting platform, launches "Expert Connect"

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:34 IST

New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading HR talent marketplace, Noble House, has launched a new product called Expert Connect. This one-of-its-kind initiative on its website allows users (both corporates and freelancers) to interact with highly skilled HR professionals via a pre-paid video call or a chat option.
The HR consultants come from diverse industries with an in-depth knowledge of their domain and include Abhijeet Bhaduri, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Sandeep Chaudhry to name a few.
Expert Connect aims to help corporates and independent consultants seek advice or vet their policies. In-house HR teams of organizations both at a start-up and mid-to-large company level can use the feature to understand HR policies, helping define a scope-of-work for professionals and employees.
"We are happy to announce the launch of our new Noble House Expert Connect product. It is our endeavor to bridge the gap for corporates and independent consultants and help them get access to seasoned HR professionals at a fraction of the cost. Expert Connect aims to bring transparency and clarity while making critical HR decisions", said Sanjay Lakhotia, Co-founder, Noble House.
Noble House recently launched a campaign called "I Support Gig", celebrating the spirit and perseverance of freelancers. The purpose of this campaign is to provide a fresh perspective that better reflects the current scenario for freelancers by highlighting interesting stories of their multiple gigs.
Noble House acts as a catalyst in how HR works in India. With over 30 plus skill categories, consultants can choose what is best suited for them. Organizations, in turn, get access to the large database of best professionals for their innumerable HR needs and Noble House's intelligent algorithm helps in matching them with suitable candidates as per the requirement.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:29 IST

