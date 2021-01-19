Nomura builds international wealth management with key hires

Singapore, January 19 (ANI): Asia's global investment bank Nomura has hired over 20 private bankers and investment advisors in its international wealth management business as it expands its capabilities to serve high-net-worth (HNW) clients.

These individuals have been hired in Hong Kong and Singapore following the integration of international wealth management into the firm's wholesale business and the appointment of Ravi Raju as Head of International Wealth Management in September 2020.

"Our ability to attract top talent from the industry is an acknowledgement by the market that we are serious about our ambitions to build a leading wealth management business and are well-positioned as a platform of choice for aspiring relationship managers in the region," said Raju.



"The initial focus of recruitment drive has been to strengthen our presence across Greater China, Southeast Asia and the global south Asia market," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nomura aims to more than triple assets under management in its international wealth management business by March 2025 through an accelerated expansion of the client franchise, and enhancement of the wealth management product and services platform.

"The division aims to differentiate itself by delivering institutional level solutions through alignment with the firm's global markets and investment banking divisions to bring value to entrepreneurs and family offices representing UHNW and HNW clients in Asia and the Middle East," said Rig Karkhanis, Deputy Head of global markets.

"Our progress has been robust with the firm making significant investments in people, infrastructure and digital capabilities to transform the platform," he said. (ANI)

