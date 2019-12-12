Nomura to acquire Greentech Capital Advisors

Tokyo [Japan], Dec 12 (ANI): Asia's global investment bank Nomura on Thursday announced the proposed acquisition of Greentech Capital Advisors, a leading boutique investment banking firm focused on supporting clients across sustainable technology and infrastructure.

The proposed transaction will give Nomura's existing client base increased access to deep domain expertise and relationships in these areas, and provide Greentech with a broader suite of product capabilities, global reach, and direct access to Asian markets.

The transaction is expected to close on March 31 next year, Nomura said in a statement.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff McDermott, with offices in New York, San Francisco and Zurich, Greentech is a leading financial and strategic advisor in sustainable technology and infrastructure with a global team dedicated to supporting clients who are driving the sustainable transition of our core infrastructure systems.

Greentech, to be rebranded as Nomura Greentech after the closing of the transaction, will be part of Nomura's Americas Investment Banking franchise, working hand-in-hand with the broader organisation in order to best serve their clients, benefiting from the full support of Nomura's existing platform and close collaboration with investment banking and global markets.

"This transaction represents a key step towards strengthening Nomura's global investment banking capabilities and enhances our presence in the Americas as well as our growing power, utilities and infrastructure practice in Europe, Middle East and Africa," said Kentaro Okuda, Deputy President and Group Co-COO and incoming CEO of Nomura Holdings.

Nomura is an Asia headquartered financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries.

By connecting markets East and West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: retail, asset management, wholesale (global markets and investment banking), and merchant banking. (ANI)

