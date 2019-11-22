Jutta Humbert, Managing Partner NORD Drivesystems Group along with P L Muthusekkar, MD NORD Drivesystems Pvt Ltd at the launch of the extended facility
NORD Drivesystems expands facility in Pune

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:16 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): NORD Drivesystems today announced the expansion of its current facility at Hinjewadi, Pune.
The inauguration was done at the hands of Vikram Kumar (IAS) Metropolitan Commissioner, PMRDA.
Jutta Humbert, Managing Partner, NORD Drivesystems Group, P L Muthusekkar, MD, NORD Drivesystems, Pvt Ltd amongst other dignitaries were also present at the occasion.
As of today, NORD DRIVESYSTEMS India's manufacturing facility has an installed capacity of 42000 geared motors per annum plus a 22000 electrical motor assembly with a utilization factor between 75 to 80per cent.
These requirements are served through two of our NORD production plans, one in Hinjewadi MIDC phase II started in Nov 2007 and the second facility in Hinjewadi MIDC phase I which was established in the year October 2017.
Considering the consistently growing Indian market and NORD India consolidating its presence further, the management has taken a decision to further increase its production capacity especially for the large gearboxes and IGU. (Industrial Gearbox Units)
"India is the fifth largest market for us and we hope to achieve sales of one billion euros globally by 2024. Currently, we have 30500 active customers and have 4000 plus employees globally and 115 in the Pune plant. We hope to achieve a turnover for India of Rs. 500 crores by 2024 and are planning to appoint another 25 people post our expansion now," said Jutta Humbert, Managing Partner, NORD Drivesystems Group.
The newly acquired plant expansion is just adjacent to our existing NORD Drivesystems plant with a connecting road in between.
It is spread on an area measuring 7211 square meters whilst the building area is 3213 square meters.
This will be NORD India's third facility in row. NORD India plans to use this new available space for the production of the large gearbox assemblies whose demand is continuously increasing in the domestic market.
It will also accommodate a bigger warehouse to support the proposed large gearbox production, making way for more production space in the existing building for medium size geared motors.
Last year NORD India Motor production facility had also got approved by BIS, Quality governing body under the government of India for ISI marked motor production which recently has being enhanced further to include all motor ranges up to 55KW ratings.
Further, with time, NORD India plans to include new Gearbox variants into its production portfolio like Industrial Gearbox Units (IGU) production along with specialized paint shop facility.
With full commissioning of this new facility, NORD India would be covering almost 90 per cent of the offered NORD catalogue products locally from Pune for the domestic market as well as SAARC countries.
Growing at about 20 per cent CAGR for last 8 years and making in India & making in Maharashtra for last 14 years.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:48 IST

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:36 IST

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:29 IST

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:28 IST

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:05 IST

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:07 IST

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:22 IST

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:13 IST

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:05 IST

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:04 IST

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:02 IST

