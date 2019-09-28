Notion Press publishing expands into eight Indian languages

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's largest book publishing platform, Notion Press, announced its entry into Indian Language publishing by building support for as many as eight major regional languages.

Apart from English, the platform now supports books in Hindi, Marathi, Konkani, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Indian writers can soon publish their stories in their preferred vernacular in both paperback and eBook which can be sold to readers in over 100 plus countries.

Last year, Notion Press launched Xpress Publishing - a first-of-its-kind do-it-yourself platform - that enables aspiring authors to publish high-quality books in as little as 30 minutes. It provides a suite of tools that covers the publishing process from start to finish. The best part of using Xpress Publishing - it is entirely free for authors.

"There is a growing demand for quality publishing in India. Xpress Publishing is the solution for aspiring authors in this country who don't get their work published because they don't have access to quality publishing. We are taking a major step forward in fulfilling our vision of making publishing accessible to everyone in the country", said Naveen Valsakumar, CEO of Notion Press.

Started in 2012 with its headquarters in Chennai, Notion Press operates across India, Singapore, and Malaysia. The company has already published more than 10,000 writers and sells books in over 150 countries.

"Every month an estimated 20,000 people search the internet to find out how to get their books published. Yet, only a fraction of that number goes the final mile. We are currently handling at least 3000 queries every month from authors in different stages of their writing journeys. We are publishing close to 750 books each month, averaging at one book every 55 minutes! With the expansion of Xpress Publishing to Indian languages, we plan on scaling this number significantly. This is a giant leap towards achieving our target of publishing 100,000 authors over the next five years", explained Naveen.

India is the sixth-largest publishing market in the world and the second in terms of English language publishing. There are over 9,000 publishers publishing books across 16 languages. The industry is largely unorganized and extremely fragmented. This has led to low technology adoption, making it difficult for budding authors to publish.

"Our agenda for the future is clear. Not only do we want to make publishing accessible to everyone in this country, but we also want to give each published book the right platform to thrive in its market. We are already working on building more automated marketing tools for our authors to promote their books and be discovered by more readers", said Bhargava Adepalley, CTO of Notion Press.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

