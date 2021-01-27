Nova IVF Fertility, Southend IVF enter into a strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Asia Healthcare Holdings-owned Nova IVF Fertility, which is India's leading fertility chain, has announced the expansion of their network in Delhi NCR through a strategic partnership with Southend Fertility and IVF, a leading IVF player in the region.

Through this investment, Nova IVF Fertility will have a majority stake in Southend Fertility and IVF. The combined entity will have a significant presence in Delhi NCR with a network of four comprehensive IVF centres including embryology labs, network of spoke centres, a team of senior IVF clinicians and a capacity to perform more than 3500 IVF cycles annually in that region.

Nova IVF Fertility (NIF) was launched in 2011, through its decade long collaboration with IVI Spain, the company established a standardised clinical and embryology model, which is being practiced across its network. The scientific contribution of the company has set multiple benchmarks including the first IVF saviour sibling in the country.

In June 2019, Nova IVI was acquired by AHH and since then the company has accelerated its expansion in India and South Asia. The company operates 29 IVF centres across 23 cities with 10 centres getting added to the network in the last year alone in spite of the pandemic.

Many of the company's centres are located in tier 2 cities across India giving access to high-quality fertility solutions to a larger population base. Southend Fertility & IVF has a 20-year legacy under its founder Dr Sonia Malik who is one of the leading IVF specialists in India. The company has performed more than 27000 IVF cycles since its inception and has grown into a network of centres in Delhi NCR.



"Nova IVF has delivered over 35000 IVF pregnancies and within our network, we have some of the leading and most experienced IVF clinicians of the country. Our protocols in IVF have more than a decade of science behind them which contributes to our excellent success rate and parenthood to couples across the country. We welcome Southend Fertility & IVF to the Nova family and together this partnership will further strengthen the quality of IVF treatment available to patients in Delhi NCR," said Shobhit Agarwal, CEO, Nova IVF Fertility, on the announcement of this strategic partnership.

"India's declining fertility rate is a cause of concern and we have to accelerate the expansion and reach of fertility-enhancing services to a larger section of couples in the country. Our partnership with Nova IVF is a merger of common ethos and respect for the science of IVF. Together we see new opportunities of expansion and delivering high-quality IVF treatment," said Dr Sonia Malik, Founder and Lead IVF Specialist, and Sameer Malik, CEO, Southend Fertility and IVF, commenting on the partnership.

Advancements in IVF over the last decade has evolved with more precision and personalized treatment. Development in egg freezing, embryo transfers, Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS) and Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) are serving as a boon to couples and helping couples have healthy babies. IVF treatment has evolved to treat fertility both in men and women such as endometriosis, male factor infertility, ovulatory dysfunctions, unexplained infertility and the rest.

"At AHH we are focused on building single-specialty healthcare delivery enterprises which are rooted with best-in-class clinical practices. Since our investment in Nova IVF the company has gone through a rapid transformation in its management team, footprint expansion within and outside India, clinical outcomes and unit economics. Nova's legacy as a frontrunner in the IVF sector in India and its clinical differentiation is creating new opportunities of consolidation and partnerships with leading clinicians and enterprises in different regions of the country. Nova IVF and Southend Fertility coming together is a step in that direction which will deliver tremendous value to patients seeking IVF treatment in Delhi NCR. There are more such partnership's under progress in the company," said Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman, AHH.

