Now avail easy finance to treat health problems with Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Though India's healthcare sector is one of the fastest-growing in the world; lack of availability of medical facilities is still a major concern for the country's tremendous population.

Apart from accessibility, the cost is a major deterrent to addressing health issues, both in terms of timely and quality care.

In fact, as per the report by National Survey Office - "Only 19.1 per cent of Indians living in urban India have some form of health insurance or coverage." This leaves a majority of the population without coverage to tackle health problems and meet the medical costs.

Customers looking for financing options can consider the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card. This hassle-free solution allows customers to avail financial aid via No Cost EMI financing to pay for their medical bills.

This health card offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, provides customers with a pre-approved credit limit of up to Rs 4 lakh to pay for treatments without any compromise.

Using this health card, customers can avail of any of the 800 plus medical treatments, including elective and non-elective procedures and pay for them in No Cost EMIs. These EMIs can then be repaid comfortably over a period of 24 months.

Apart from this, customers can avail premium treatments from Bajaj Finserv's network of 5,500 plus healthcare partners, which include multi-speciality hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centres spread across 1000 plus Indian cities.

Here are some of the health problems for which treatments can be paid for using the Digital Health EMI Network Card from Bajaj Finserv.

1. Congenital abnormalities

A result of genetics or exposure to toxic, congenital abnormalities or malformations differs in severity based on its type. In urban India, such health problems are the third-most-common cause of mortality amongst new-borns and for those that survive, treatment through surgery is the solution. For instance, cleft lip and cleft palate are types of malformations that can be addressed with plastic surgery. The average cost of these procedures is around Rs 1.8 lakh onwards, depending on the complexity.

2. Heart disease

A recent study shows that around 55 million people in India have some form of cardiovascular diseases due to sedentary lifestyle and diet. Treatment for any cardiac ailment can be availed at a cardiology centre, with the average cost of heart care ranging between Rs 1.5 to Rs 4.5 lakh at private hospitals.

3. Infectious diseases

Among the most common health issues in India, diseases like COVID-19, dengue, and malaria are at the top of list. According to the WHO, the highest number of dengue cases occurs in the monsoons in India. One may find that seeking treatment for such diseases, while necessary, isn't cheap. In fact, recent data states - in 2019, the cost for availing dengue treatment in Hyderabad was anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 5 lakh.

4. Hair Loss

The causes for hair loss range across a whole list of factors with stress being among the main ones. A report in mid-2018 found that this is among the many prevalent health problems in India as many Indian men face issues of baldness as early as in their 20s. The average cost of hair transplantation surgeries can range from Rs 30,000 to Rs. 1.35 lakh based on the treatment administered.

5. Obesity

Of the many health problems faced by urban India, obesity is a lifestyle disease that serves as a gateway to other illnesses. As per findings, India will have the second-most number of obese children by 2030, 27 million in number, with its prevalence tripling in adults by 2040. This is a major concern and the ideal approach to tackling obesity is to opt for weight-loss programmes. Slimming treatments can cost a significant amount, especially with professional help.

Often such above-listed treatments aren't covered under health insurance and it's of vital importance to get financially secured to pay for such expensive procedures as the need arises. Hence, with the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card, one can convert medical bills into No Cost EMIs.

The card also offers a complimentary personal accidental insurance of Rs 1 lakh for one year. Along with this, one can avail attractive limited-period deals, discounts and offers. In addition, customers can use this digital health card which is also a family card to pay for medical treatments for their parents, siblings, spouse and children.

Here's how to apply for the health card -

Existing Bajaj Finserv customers can check their pre-approved offer and apply for the card online without any documents. They get instant approval and can activate the card through a 100 per cent digital process in just five minutes. Follow these steps to get the card.

* Apply for the health card online with a registered mobile number

* Enter the OTP sent to the number

* View the pre-approved Digital Health EMI Network Card offer

* Pay the one-time joining fee of Rs 707

* Access the card through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App

New customers with Bajaj Finserv can follow these steps to avail the card:

* Visit the nearest partner hospital, medical centre, or clinic & ask for the Bajaj Finserv representative at the billing counter.

* Fill a form; share their KYC documents and a NACH mandate. Basis their CIBIL score & credit history, a Digital Health EMI Network Card is activated instantly.

* Access the card through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App.

