NSE Academy partners with Harappa to provide training in behavioral skills

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Harappa, India's leading learner-centered institution of the future announces its partnership with NSE Academy--the wholly owned subsidiary and training wing of the National Stock Exchange (NSE)--to provide training in behavioral skills for investors and finance professionals, through its NSE Knowledge Hub.

NSE Knowledge Hub is a complete AI Powered Learning Experience Platform (LXP) for the BFSI sector with the aim to create a unified, relevant and engaging experience for building skills and capabilities in finance for enterprise teams as well as individual learners.

NSE Academy provides comprehensive range of programs in financial education, including certifications in banking, financial services, capital markets and related areas. As the behavioral skills training partner, Harappa will complement these modules with high-impact online learning journeys in skills like communication, critical thinking, decision making and problem solving, delivered through a combination of self-paced online courses and live sessions.



The financial services sector operates within a highly competitive, fast-paced environment, which demands core professional competencies like superior communication skills, service orientation, assertiveness, crisis management, and a keen understanding of human emotions. Harappa's programs provide an invaluable opportunity for market professionals to foster these must-have Thrive Skills--an essential set of cognitive, social and behavioral skills that enable individuals to continuously succeed at every stage of their career.

"As part of its mission of building future ready talent pool for the BFSI industry, NSE Academy provides technical and functional learning across the spectrum. The partnership with Harappa for behavioral skills complements our efforts and this will enhance the employability quotient for the career seekers as well as add value to the L&D initiatives of BFSI organisations," said Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE.

Speaking about the partnership, Pramath Raj Sinha, Founder & Chairman, Harappa said, "We are delighted to work with one of the most prestigious institutions in the finance sector today; and to share our expertise in behavioral skilling with an ever-expanding population of learners. NSE's vision for a new generation of investors is commendable, and we look forward to contributing to it, as the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership."

