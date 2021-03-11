NSE, BSE shut on account of Mahashivratri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): BSE Ltd (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India were closed on Thursday on account of Mahashivratri.

Wholesale commodity markets including bullion and metals were also shut. There was no trading in foreign exchange and commodity futures markets as well.

A day earlier, the BSE S&P Sensex closed 254 points or 0.5 per cent higher at 51,280 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 76 points or 0.51 per cent to 15,175.



On the sectoral front, Nifty IT was up by 1.4 per cent, auto by 1.3 per cent and realty by 1.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks extended their rebound from a two-month low on Thursday after a report on US consumer prices calmed concerns about inflation.

An index of regional stocks excluding Japan rose by 0.7 per cent, led by a 1.7 per cent surge in South Korea's Kospi.

China's Shanghai Composite rallied by 1.6 per cent while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained by 0.5 per cent. (ANI)

