NSE the is the second largest exchange globally by numbers of trades in equity shares
NSE the is the second largest exchange globally by numbers of trades in equity shares

NSE revises criteria for inclusion of stocks in Nifty indices

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 11:30 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Ltd has revised the eligibility criteria for inclusion of stocks in the Nifty indices.
Currently, only stocks that are listed at the NSE are included in Nifty indices.
Stocks which are permitted for trading at NSE while not listed at NSE or stocks not listed and also not permitted to trade at NSE are not considered for inclusion in Nifty indices.
According to the amended rules, all equity shares that are traded (listed and traded and not listed but permitted to trade) at the exchange are eligible for inclusion in the Nifty indices, the NSE said in a statement.
The revision will come into effect from the forthcoming review of equity indices. The changes in the eligibility criteria have been made after a review by the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee of NSE Indices Ltd. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:30 IST

HDIL sheds 20 pc after NCLT admits Bank of India's insolvency...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Shares of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) were locked in 20 per cent lower circuit on Wednesday after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted Bank of India's insolvency plea against the realtor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:06 IST

Elite Foundation NGO strives to make India greener

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a rapid scale of urbanisation, degraded air quality, and climate change, tree plantation is the only saviour. Leading environment NGO, Elite Foundation understands the need of the hour and has taken in its stride to make India a greener pl

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:02 IST

Gurugram schoolgirl launches platform 'Y4RH' for religious...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram saw a very interesting initiative by a 17-year-old, 12th-grade student of The Shri Ram School Aravali, Ayesha Dhall. She has launched a platform 'Y4RH' to start a conversation amongst the youth on the subject of "Religious Harmony". Kick

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 11:59 IST

SpiceJet to shift entire operations at Mumbai to Terminal 2 from...

Gurugram (Haryana), Aug 21 (ANI): Low-cost airline SpiceJet will shift its entire Mumbai operations to Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from October 1.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:31 IST

Equities flat in lacklustre trading, metal stocks lose shine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Equity indices were flat during early hours on Wednesday tracking global cues but auto stocks showed some gains.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 08:52 IST

Schneider Electric's enhanced Data Centre Operations services...

New Delhi [India] August 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, expands its data centre solutions portfolio with the introduction of enhanced, digitized versions of its Critical Facility Operations offers for cloud and se

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:48 IST

Ananda commits to better Dairy Welfare and joins others in...

New Delhi [India] August 20(ANI/NewsVoir): Ananda, a leading dairy products manufacturing company has committed to responsible sourcing and providing a better life for approximately 400,000 dairy animals in their supply chain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:47 IST

How you can redefine your Business Growth Map with customized...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 20(ANI/BusinessWire India): Financial expansion, growing operational expenses, evolving business infrastructure and finances for business contingencies are some of the key financial requirements of a Chartered Accountant's business set-up.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:45 IST

NIIT and automation anywhere collaborate to launch Robotic...

New Delhi [India] August 20(ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, is collaborating with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), to deliver comprehensive RPA workshops to developers, students and IT professionals acros

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:38 IST

India clocks M&A deals worth $9.8 billion in July: Grant Thornton

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): India recorded 110 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth 9.8 billion dollars in July, which is three times the deal values but 10 per cent short of deal volumes as compared to June, according to a report by Grant Thornton India LLP.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 17:40 IST

North India shows highest discrepancy in education checks:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): AuthBridge Research Services, the largest Indian employee background verification firm, said on Tuesday that north India shows the highest discrepancy in education checks while south India shows the highest discrepancy in address checks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 17:05 IST

SBI announces loans at cheaper rates during festival season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday announced a slew of offers including cheaper rates for home and auto loan borrowers to cash in on the upcoming festival season.

Read More
iocl