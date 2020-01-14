NSIC signs MoU with Mitutoyo South Asia (Japan)

New Delhi [India] Jan 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): NSIC and M/s Mitutoyo South Asia Pvt Ltd have joined hands in the area of industrial metrology to provide skilled manpower to MSME units and create employment by way of providing training on latest technological machines of Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM).

The MoU was signed by OP Singh, Centre Head, NTSC (Okhla) and Harrish Bajaj, Director, Mitutoyo South Asia (Japan) in the presence of Vijayendra (IAS) CMD, NSIC and P Udayakumar, Director (P&M) and N Bajaj, Managing Director, M/s Mitutoyo South Asia Pvt Ltd at the NSIC - Technical Services Centre, NSIC Campus, New Delhi.

"NSIC is in tune with the changing needs of the world market and is committed to bringing the latest technology in with world-class service to the MSME sector", Vijayendra, CMD, NSIC.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding M/s Mitutoyo South Asia Pvt Ltd will provide CMM machine CRYSTA - APEX with necessary probing kits and software and will create a Skill Development Centre in "Advanced Training Centre" of NSIC - Technical Services Centre (Okhla) wherein state-of-art training will be imparted to trainees and services to MSME units.

This skill development centre will bridge the gap between institution and industry in the area of industrial metrology.

Also present on this occasion were Satvinder Singh, CGM and Manoj Lal, General Manager (SG), NSIC.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

