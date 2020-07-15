NSRCEL partners with Capgemini to support social startups

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): NSRCEL, the startup hub at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B), has partnered with Capgemini in India to support social impact startups in the country's growing startup ecosystem.

Of the 28 start-ups that made the pitch, four startups have been selected for the programme which will start in the first week of August.

The selected startups are Blink Research and Services, Econut Coconut Producer Company, Learning Matters and Prosoc Innovators.

"We are delighted to have Capgemini join us in supporting social enterprises, especially during these trying times," said NSRCEL Chairperson Venkatesh Panchapagesan.

"Our partnership is a unique one as this is the first time that we are making a multi-year commitment to our start-ups to help them scale their operations and enhance their impact," he said.

The selected ventures will receive from Capgemini an entrepreneurial grant of Rs 75 lakh each across three years based on their progress and milestone.

From NSRCEL at IIMB, they will gain access to domain mentors and networks that will help them scale. The mentors will address specific challenges and provide assistance wherever required.

"As part of Capgemini's endeavour to ensure that technology and innovation drive sustainable and social development, we aspire to nurture novel ideas and dreams that have the capability to enhance and transform lives," said Anurag Pratap, Head of CSR India at Capgemini.

"It is wonderful to see young change-makers developing novel ideas to tackle the country's social problems with inspiring energy and enthusiasm," he said in a statement.

NSRCEL brings together start-ups, industry mentors, eminent academicians from its parent institution Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and researchers who thrive on continuous interaction of theory and practice.

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services. (ANI)

