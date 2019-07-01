NTPC awards Rs 2,311 crore contracts to GE Steam Power

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): GE Power India said on Monday it has been awarded three contracts from government-owned NTPC Ltd to supply and install wet flue-gas desulfurisation (FGD) systems for a combined value of Rs 2,311 crore.

The three power plant projects are IGSTPP Jhajjar (3x500 MW) by Aravali Power Company, Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station Stage I (2x500MW) and Stage II (2x500 MW) by NTPC and Sipat Super Thermal Power Station by Stage I (3x660 MW) by NTPC.

GE's scope of work includes design, engineering, civil work, supply, erection, and commissioning of wet FGD systems along with auxiliaries including limestone and gypsum handling systems and wet stack on full turnkey basis.

In addition, GE's scope for IGSTPP Jhajjar (3x500 MW) also includes 10 years of operation and maintenance including the supply of spare parts.

"Sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions reduction systems will play an instrumental role in transforming power plants and helping to reduce their environmental impact," said GE Power India's Managing Director Prashant Jain.

"NTPC is leading the industry in the adoption of emission-control equipment to comply with the new emission standards which is an encouraging sign. GE is proud to be associated in steps taken to curb emission level in the country," he said in a statement.

With these three wet FGD projects together, GE will help NTPC to treat 35 million cubic metres per hour of flue gas and will remove up to 1.08 lakh tonnes per year of SO2 which will be converted into gypsum byproduct for use in the construction industry.

GE Steam Power is an industry leader in clean power generation from coal with a broad portfolio of air quality control systems that can help further lower emissions.

In India, GE has been partnering with the main power producers to offer advanced emission control technologies as well as services solutions to improve the efficiency and flexibility of the installed base while lowering its environmental impact.

(ANI)

