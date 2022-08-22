NTPC commissions first part of 20 MW Gandhar Solar PV Project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI): NTPC Limited, a government of India enterprise, on Monday said it has commissioned the first part of 20 MW Gandhar Solar PV Project at Gandhar in Gujarat.



"Consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 10 MW out of 20 MW Gandhar Solar PV Project at Gandhar, Gujarat, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 23.08.2022," NTPC Limited said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 55099 MW, while the group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 69464 MW.

NTPC is India's largest power utility. It plans to become a 130 GW company by 2032. (ANI)

