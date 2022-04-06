NTPC inks pact with Gujarat Gas to blend green hydrogen in PNG

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has signed an agreement with Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL) to blend green hydrogen in Piped Natural Gas (PNG), the Ministry of Power said on Tuesday.

Green hydrogen will be produced by using electricity from the existing 1 megawatt (MW) floating solar project of NTPC Kawas.

This will be blended with PNG in a predetermined proportion and will be used for cooking applications in NTPC Kawas Township. Initially, the percentage of hydrogen blending in the PNG shall be around 5 per cent and after successful completion, it shall be further increased, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.



NTPC is the premier energy utility in the country with an installed capacity of 69 GW, with a diversified fuel mix. The NTPC group plans to achieve 60 GW of RE in a decade and is executing several pilot projects in the green hydrogen space.

"This hydrogen blending project at NTPC Kawas is a pioneering effort and the first of its kind in the country. This is a step toward the decarbonization of the cooking sector and self-sufficiency for the energy requirements of the nation," the ministry said.

A formal agreement between the two companies was signed on Tuesday. (ANI)

