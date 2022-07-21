NTPC signs statement of intent with NITI Aayog to develop 'net zero GHG emissions' roadmap

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): NTPC Ltd has signed a Statement of Intent with the NITI Aayog to develop net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions roadmap for the corporation, the Ministry of Power said on Thursday.

Paving the pathway towards greening the power sector of the country, the Statement of Intent (SoI) seeks to formalise a framework of cooperation between the parties to facilitate NTPC to strategies on diversification of its generation mix to eventually reduce its carbon footprint and support India's endeavour towards achieving net zero by 2070, the ministry said in a statement.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday.



As the Government of India has announced the 'Panchamrit' goals during CoP 26, NITI Aayog is working on the development of different scenarios/ pathways for achieving Net Zero by 2070.

With 17 per cent of the installed generation capacity of the country, NTPC meets around 24 per cent of the country's power requirement.

With this collaboration, NTPC would be able to utilise the expertise of NITI Aayog's energy team for the development of a net zero GHG emissions roadmap for NTPC to align with the Government of India's 'Panchamrit' goals.

The collaboration will also help NTPC in achieving the targets for emissions and energy (portfolio mix) modelling including the development of scenarios for 2030, 2037, 2047 and 2070

NITI Aayog will provide assistance in the establishment of the Carbon Management Unit (CMU) in NTPC to integrate all GHG reduction initiatives under one umbrella. (ANI)

