Nu-Shakti Ventures into E-commerce, Boosting Customer Reach

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nu-Shakti - a Royal DSM brand - has entered the burgeoning multitrillion-dollar e-commerce space by partnering with Flipkart and BigBasket. The brand's nutritious, locally relevant, affordable food and beverage products are now easily available to consumers online.

Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition, and sustainable living. Through Nu-Shakti, it is addressing the need for proper nutrition in daily meals across India by launching a one-of-its-kind pre-mix micronutrient supplement enriched with essential nutrients and vitamins to provide complete nutrition.

Alok Kohli, Business Director - DSM India, said: "Nu-Shakti has tied up with the key e-commerce players in India, aiming to make its product portfolio available to consumers in the comfort of their homes. We want to make a positive impact on the health of people across the country via our innovative products that address widespread nutritional deficiency. Our products enable easy fortification of food at home without compromising on taste or appearance of the food and providing consumers with a nutritious, balanced diet."

Besides Chennai, the products have received an overwhelming response from metro markets such as Madurai, Coimbatore, Nagercoil and other cities of Tamil Nadu.

Nu-Shakti's product range includes:

* Powermix for rice (fortified rice kernels),

* Powermix for atta (fortifier for atta/flour),

* MixMe (fortified orange-flavoured beverage mix)

These products have been made with essential vitamins and minerals like iron and folic acid to support the nutritional needs of the people in India.

* The PowerMix for Rice contains 5 Vitamins (B1, B3, Folic Acid, B6, B12) and 2 Minerals (Iron & Zinc). When mixed with regular rice and consumed, it can increase the nutrition of regular up to 10X times*.

(*Extra vitamins & minerals when compared with Raw Rice, Milled; micro-nutrient contents - Indian Food composition table, National Institute of Nutrition, 2017)

For the following reasons it is easy to use:

1. Open packet

2. Mix each 10 gm sachet with 1 kg of raw rice and store as usual. So, if you store 10 kgs of rice, mix 10 sachets and store.

3. Cook usual amount of rice as you do every day. Wash it, drain it, pressure cook it. Nutrients will NOT get lost.

4. Eat your favourite rice dish with added energy and immunity.

