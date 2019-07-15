Nutritious-Delicious Kiwifruit from Chile Makes Deeper Inroads into Indian Market
Nutritious-Delicious Kiwifruit from Chile Makes Deeper Inroads into Indian Market

Nutritious and Delicious Kiwifruit from Chile makes deeper inroads into Indian Market

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:49 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chilean Kiwifruit industry along with the collaboration of the Embassy of Chile and the nation's commercial trade office - ProChile, is working to support the growth of Chilean Kiwifruit exports to the Indian fresh fruits market.
After launching a campaign in Delhi last year, Chile will be launching their first strategic promotional effort in South India to increase trade and consumer awareness about the excellent quality of Chilean Kiwifruit and tap in to the market opportunities created by the rapid increase in kiwifruit consumption in India.
According to the World's Top Exports report 2018, Chile was one of the top 5 countries for Kiwifruit exports in the world and in 2018 India imported 9,604 MT of Chilean kiwifruit i.e. 80 per cent more than in the previous season and the volumes are getting bigger. Overall kiwifruit imports in India in 2018 grew by 38 per cent from 29,941 MT to 41,375 MT.
Chile has 50 per cent advantage in tariffs compared to other countries that export this fruit to India. The Indian Government accorded this to Chilean kiwifruit in 2017 under a bilateral agreement.
"This is the second time that the Chilean fruit industry will undertake promotional campaign in the India market and our first inroad in the very important South India region", said Charif Christian Carvajal, Marketing Director for Asia for the Chilean Fruit Exporters Association (ASOEX).
"Our company is proud to have this opportunity to work on the promotional campaign of the Chilean kiwifruit in India. We will be reaching out to the discerning Indian consumers through retail tie ups and media promotions. Chilean Kiwifruit promotions are currently on with major retailers like KPN Farm Fresh and Spar across South India", said Sumit Saran, the Director of SS Associates.
This press event was also graced by Senior Nutritionist Meenakshi Bajaj and President of South India Culinary Association, Chef Jugesh Arora.
"Kiwifruits are one of the most nutrient dense fruit available, owing to a great combination of vitamin C, dietary fiber, actinidin, potassium and folate. Just one serving of kiwifruit provides a whopping 117 per cent of the daily value of vitamin C and 21 per cent of dietary fiber. Vitaminc C in Kiwifruit is actually twice that is there in lemons or oranges, a fact that is not known by most", said Meenakshi Bajaj.
Chef Jugesh Arora made a couple of delectable recipes for those present at the Press launch.
"Kiwi is a versatile fruit with great taste and immense health benefits. A host of dishes can be made using kiwis. You can also eat just like guilt free any time snack", said Chef Jugesh.
Its time you add some Chilean kiwis in your daily fruit basket to stay healthy.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:15 IST

Gifting Industry in India on the rise, Gifts World Expo offers...

New Delhi [India] July 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Defining gifting trends from more than a decade, the Gifts World Expo is back in a refreshing new avatar with more products, better range and highly diversified segments.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:01 IST

Sharanya Ruia Champions the rights of LGBT Community

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sharanya Ruia, a student of The Cathedral and John Connon School, has taken up the cause of championing the rights of transgender in India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:50 IST

Kumar Keshav, the man behind success of Lucknow Metro

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The beginning of Metro rail service in India can be traced back to 1984 when Kolkata Metro started its operations while opening for commercial services.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:29 IST

Maharani The Kitchen offers you the Best Royal Cuisine in Delhi/NCR

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): A legacy in the food industry for more than 40 years, Maharani the Kitchen is one of the best places to serve Royal Cuisine in Delhi-NCR.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:01 IST

Jio furthers its commitment to reduce gender gap in digital adoption

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Jio, the world's largest mobile data network, on Monday announced that it has partnered with GSMA's Connected Women Initiative to bridge the gender gap in digital adoption and digital literacy among women in India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:51 IST

Aditya Birla Fashion acquires 51 pc stake in Finesse International Design

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Monday announced a partnership with India's leading designers Shantanu & Nikhil with the acquisition of 51 per cent stake in Finesse International Design, a company primarily engaged in the business of

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:16 IST

Infosys lifts Sensex 160 points, Nifty closes below 11,600

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Equities witnessed a lacklustre trading session on Monday but the rally in Infosys drove benchmark indices higher while broader markets underperformed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:57 IST

Crisil reaffirms highest rating to Piramal Capital and Housing...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Rating agency Crisil has reaffirmed the highest rating A1+ to Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd (PCHFL) for its commercial paper programme worth Rs 10,500 crore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:49 IST

BHEL, CONCOR to set up rail-based logistics facility at Haridwar

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCAR) to form a joint working group for setting up a rail-based logistics terminal at Haridwar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:15 IST

DHFL says it remains strong and solvent, resolution plan underway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Despite the financial crisis at Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), the company said on Monday that it has withstood intense pressure and continues to remain strong and solvent.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:33 IST

Explained: Risk still outweighs rewards for Indian businesses...

Pulau Ujong [Singapore], July 15 (ANI): The saying goes that "fortune favours the brave".

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:06 IST

Indoco's Goa plant gets warning letter from USFDA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Pharma company Indoco Remedies said on Monday it has received a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its oral dosages plant in Goa as a result of the inspection carried out in January.

Read More
iocl