Nutritious and Delicious Kiwifruit from Chile makes deeper inroads into Indian Market

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chilean Kiwifruit industry along with the collaboration of the Embassy of Chile and the nation's commercial trade office - ProChile, is working to support the growth of Chilean Kiwifruit exports to the Indian fresh fruits market.

After launching a campaign in Delhi last year, Chile will be launching their first strategic promotional effort in South India to increase trade and consumer awareness about the excellent quality of Chilean Kiwifruit and tap in to the market opportunities created by the rapid increase in kiwifruit consumption in India.

According to the World's Top Exports report 2018, Chile was one of the top 5 countries for Kiwifruit exports in the world and in 2018 India imported 9,604 MT of Chilean kiwifruit i.e. 80 per cent more than in the previous season and the volumes are getting bigger. Overall kiwifruit imports in India in 2018 grew by 38 per cent from 29,941 MT to 41,375 MT.

Chile has 50 per cent advantage in tariffs compared to other countries that export this fruit to India. The Indian Government accorded this to Chilean kiwifruit in 2017 under a bilateral agreement.

"This is the second time that the Chilean fruit industry will undertake promotional campaign in the India market and our first inroad in the very important South India region", said Charif Christian Carvajal, Marketing Director for Asia for the Chilean Fruit Exporters Association (ASOEX).

"Our company is proud to have this opportunity to work on the promotional campaign of the Chilean kiwifruit in India. We will be reaching out to the discerning Indian consumers through retail tie ups and media promotions. Chilean Kiwifruit promotions are currently on with major retailers like KPN Farm Fresh and Spar across South India", said Sumit Saran, the Director of SS Associates.

This press event was also graced by Senior Nutritionist Meenakshi Bajaj and President of South India Culinary Association, Chef Jugesh Arora.

"Kiwifruits are one of the most nutrient dense fruit available, owing to a great combination of vitamin C, dietary fiber, actinidin, potassium and folate. Just one serving of kiwifruit provides a whopping 117 per cent of the daily value of vitamin C and 21 per cent of dietary fiber. Vitaminc C in Kiwifruit is actually twice that is there in lemons or oranges, a fact that is not known by most", said Meenakshi Bajaj.

Chef Jugesh Arora made a couple of delectable recipes for those present at the Press launch.

"Kiwi is a versatile fruit with great taste and immense health benefits. A host of dishes can be made using kiwis. You can also eat just like guilt free any time snack", said Chef Jugesh.

Its time you add some Chilean kiwis in your daily fruit basket to stay healthy.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

