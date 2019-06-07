Vibhooti Prasad Managing Director, O-Line-O Nexus India Pvt. Ltd
O-Line-O revolutionizes mobile buying experience

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 18:51 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 7(ANI/NewsVoir): O-Line-O brings the online shopping experience with an offline service delivered to the doorsteps of one and each today who utilize mobile handsets and related products.
Started by a group of experienced retail entrepreneurs, O-Line-O aims at providing its services through 75 plus and constantly increasing number of outlets in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Thane. O-Line-O stands for the convenience of ONLINE mobile shopping with the joy of OFFLINE retail service. It represents both technology and experience. Along with the 75 plus retail outlets, the initiative also debuted with its cloud store in the form of its website.
Consumers' buying habit has evolved with the entire online experience which has been a game changer. Shopping depends on two factors namely comfort and experience. The online shoppers have an edge over others by choosing comfort since it's just at a click of a button that they can explore hundreds of products at a time.
Making this online option even more favourable is the amalgamation of services that O-Line-O offers its customers through:
* Hundreds of products available through a click of a button
* Offline user interface for its users and customers
* Value for money
O-Line-O brings to its consumers not only the personalized approach at the retail outlets but also at the buyer's doorstep. The idea behind O-line-O is definitely to mix the best of both the platforms.
O-Line-O is an initiative which is the brainchild Vibhooti Prasad Managing Director, O-Line-O Nexus India Pvt Ltd.
He is also the president of Mumbai Mobile Retailers Welfare Association. Who is an industry stalwart and has been responsible for various reforms and path-breaking initiative in the India mobile retail space in the last two decades.
"I have been associated with technology and retail industry for the past many years, and I strongly believe that most optimum product and services should be made available to the consumers at the most optimum cost. O-Line-O is an initiative to bring together the best of technology and experience available to the consumers. We strive for quality products and service that is why we are rigorously training our staff to constantly serve all our consumers following the vision and mission of this never before initiative called O-Line-O", said Vibhooti Prasad.
This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

