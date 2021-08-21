OctaFX Captures 2021's Best Forex Broker India Award

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): In July, the Global Business Review Magazine once again came out with its long-awaited award winners. The accolade for 'Best Forex Broker India 2021' goes to one of the industry's leaders, OctaFX.

This year was an important one for OctaFX. Not only does the broker celebrate its tenth anniversary, but it recently established some significant partnerships. Before the Indian Premier League (IPL) season started this year in early April, OctaFX joined the Delhi Capitals team as their Official Trading Partner. This marked the first instance of anyone receiving a trading partner status in IPL history. The agreement, which includes an exclusive digital content partnership with the brand, is the very first for Delhi Capitals.

The OctaFX representative for India, Anna Raes, gratefully elaborated on that, India has been a love child of ours. We admire the country and its people. We do our best to accommodate our Indian clients and are thankful for such a radiant, like-minded, and motivated community. Receiving this award from the Global Business Review Magazine is an honour that will spark even more effort from our team.



The Global Business Review Magazine chief editor, Smith William, assured its readers that they closely observe the Forex market in India and understand that there are many quality services to choose from. Ultimately, seeing the outstanding reliability, trustworthiness and labour of OctaFX, the choice to award them wasn't hard.

The fintech company has steadily built up a success story for itself in India. Just last year, the team received the 'Best Forex Broker India' award from the Global Brands Magazine, not to mention numerous accolades for the Asian region as a whole, such as Global Banking and Finance Review's 'Best Forex Broker Asia 2021'.

OctaFX is a global Forex broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011.

It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 7 million trading accounts globally. In addition, the company is well-known for its social and charity activity, supporting infrastructure and humanitarian projects in many joint ventures. OctaFX has won more than 40 awards since its foundation, including the 2021 'Decade of Excellence in Forex Asia' by the Global Banking and Finance Review, the 2020 'Most Transparent Broker' by Forex Awards and, more recently, the 'Best ECN Broker 2021' award from World Finance.

