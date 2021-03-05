OctaFX secures the 'Most Transparent Broker' award for 2020

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): OctaFX, a leading Forex broker that provides online trading services worldwide, has been awarded with the Most Transparent broker award for 2020 by a well-known industry platform forex-awards.com. This is the first time the global Forex broker has received an award in this category.

The new year is in full swing, and the awards for 2020 are coming in: The influential website forex-awards.com crowned OctaFX as the 'Most Transparent Forex Broker' in the industry.

OctaFX as a brand went through considerable lengths to strengthen its core strategy last year: in that regard, especially its security and transparency of customer services have been distinguished here.

The platform has been awarding and recognising the internationally best and brightest Forex brokers since the year 2010.

By their own mission statement, Forex Awards goes out of its way to provide an unbiased and independent verdict for each annual award edition.



The CEO of Forex Awards, Brian Miller, said it best: "In offering financial services, one of a Forex broker's essential attributes is its ability to be transparent and fair. We are pleased to congratulate OctaFX on this achievement. The company is a strong market player, providing a really clear and transparent service."

The 'Most Transparent Forex Broker' award is among 37 other categories which Forex Awards commemorates annually.

OctaFX has been put in the spotlight with previous honours before - 2015 and 2016 as the 'Best Forex Broker Europe', 2017 for 'Best Trade Executions', and 2018 and 2019 as the 'Best Copy Trading Platform'.

OctaFX is a Forex broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to millions of users worldwide. OctaFX has won more than 30 awards since its foundation, including the Best ECN Broker 2020 award from World Finance. The company is well-known for its social and charity activity. It also regularly conducts global and local promotion campaigns with valuable money and product prizes.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.


