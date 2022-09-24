Odisha CM, his cabinet declare their total assets; See what Naveen Patnaik owns

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 24 (ANI): Naveen Patnaik, the five-time Chief Minister of Odisha and his entire Cabinet ministers have declared their updated total assets and liabilities they hold.

At the end of 2021, chief minister Patnaik owned total assets (including both movable and immovable) worth around Rs 65 crore.

Out of the total assets, movable properties were worth Rs 12.1 crore including bank deposits, post office savings, RBI bonds, jewellery and an Ambassador car.



Besides, the veteran politician and five-time head of the state Patnaik held immovable properties worth around Rs 52.88 crore, which included the shares in real estate he inherited from his parents located in Bhubaneswar and New Delhi, respectively.

The statement of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's assets has been uploaded on the official website of the Chief Minister's Office.

Patnaik, born on October 16, 1946 in Cuttack to mother Gyan Patnaik and father Biju Patnaik, is the 14th chief minister of Odisha and currently the supremo of the Biju Janata Dal.

He is also a founder member of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). Before setting his feet in the political arena, Patnaik was more known for his passion for literature.

Coming back to the assets and liabilities of his cabinet ministers, the statement of assets of all 21 cabinet ministers has also been uploaded on the CMO website. (ANI)

