Odisha CM meets industry leaders in Hyderabad ahead of Make in Odisha Conclave

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that there is a need to have a collaborative effort between the government, industry as well as people to ensure consistent growth.

As a precursor to Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 to be held from November 30 to December 04, 2022, in Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has held a series of meeting with investors and industry leaders in Hyderabad on Monday.

Inviting top industry leaders on the occasion, Patnaik told them that Odisha wants to build new relationships and strengthen old relationships with all of them.

"We want you all to be a partner in Odisha's phenomenal growth story. We need your support and cooperation to ensure that this year's event is grander in outlook and a resounding success in its outcome," the chief minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

Odisha, in collaboration with industry body FICCI, which is also the National Industry Partner for Make in Odisha Conclave 2022, hosted the Odisha Investors' Meet in Hyderabad.

Investors conclave in the state was first started in 2016, which saw a footfall of 18,500 and received over 120 investment intents valued at over Rs 2 Lakh Crore. In 2018, the state hosted the 2nd edition which raised the bar even higher, receiving an influx of 45,000 visitors, and investments worth over Rs 4 Lakh crore.

After successful roadshows in Mumbai and Bangalore, the meet in Hyderabad, the statement said, was fruitful and witnessed about 40 government-to-business meetings with participation by as many as 350 delegates.

Among the guests were the Chairman of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella, MD of Microsoft India Rajiv Kumar, MD of Manjeera Group G Yoganand, Group Executive Director of BBM Bommidala Group Raja V Bommidala, Director of Scalar Group Gopal Mor, Founder & CEO of Saffrongrid Mohan Reddy, CEO of Bourntec Phani Pattamatta, Executive Chairman of Maha Cement Rameshwar J Rao, CMD of Sandhya Aqua K Veerbhadra Rao.





Exhorting the guests to come and explore Odisha, the chief minister said: "As we enter into a new era of industrialization propelled by advancements in technology and a philosophy of sustainability, we require a collaborative effort between the government, industry and people to ensure consistent growth."

"Odisha is one of the fastest growing economies in India and has consistently grown above the national average in the last decade and a half. We are fast emerging as a major industrial destination in India because of our natural resource advantage and strategic location."

Odisha's abundant natural resources, skilled and productive human resources, progressive policies, and strong result-oriented governance provide a unique ecosystem, he said.

The Make in Odisha Conclave'22 with Business Leadership Talks, Sectoral Sessions, Start-up Sessions, and Women Entrepreneurship Sessions, along with Cultural Programs offers an array of action spread over 5 days for investors and the public.

On start-ups, he spoke about the establishment of O-Hub and Odisha Innovation Fund.

"We have established Odisha Start-up Hub (O-Hub) in Bhubaneswar to provide a world-class incubation and co-working facility to state-based Startups. We have also set up the Odisha Youth Innovation Fund to support grassroots innovations, which are essentially technological solutions and the development of successful business models by youths in different sectors."

Further, he also talked about the various industrial parks and regions the Government of Odisha had developed to provide best-in-class facilitation to investors across sectors.

He mentioned that the markets in Eastern and North-Eastern India were on a faster growth trajectory than other parts of the country and Odisha provides industries with the best facilities to set up units to cater to these markets, as per the statement. (ANI)

